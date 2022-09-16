Crime Watch 8

Kokomo officer charged in off-duty road rage case

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer faces charges after being accused of beating a man following a road rage incident.

Kokomo Police Department Officer Roy Smith, 42, faces a felony charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

The investigation originated on May 22 after a 60-year-old man from Swayzee reported being beaten in a restaurant parking lot on Kokomo’s south side. Investigators say the men were involved in a road rage incident and Smith followed the man to the restaurant’s parking lot.

The man received injuries to his face and ribs.

The man did not know the suspect and didn’t have much information to provide officers. Investigators say Smith was in a personal vehicle at the time.

Around three weeks later, the Kokomo Police Department learned the suspect in the case was possibly an off-duty officer.

Kokomo Police Department Chief Douglas Stout learned of the incident on June 15 and Smith was placed on administrative leave two days later.

The battery investigation was transferred to Indiana State Police and Kokomo police opened an internal investigation.

A special prosecutor from Tippecanoe County was assigned to the case and charges were filed on Sept. 6. A Fulton County judge was also assigned to the case.

Online court records do not list a future court appearance for Smith.

Smith has been with the department since 2005.