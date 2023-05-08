Lafayette police arrest man for shooting ex-girlfriend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Burberry Drive West on a report of a female with a gunshot wound. The shooting occurred inside a vehicle in a parking lot.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the woman, Darrah Herring, 30, of Lafayette, with a gunshot wound in her arm. Herring was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators gathered enough evidence that led them to believe that the shooting was a targeted attack by Darrah’s ex-boyfriend, Cordarro Curtis, 29, of East Chicago, Indiana. At 9:30 p.m. Friday, Police arrested Curtis after locating him hiding inside of an apartment in the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive.

Curtis is being preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and pointing a firearm.