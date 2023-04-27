Lowell man arrested for interstate shooting

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — on Wednesday, around 12:30 p.m., Indiana State Police received a 911 call of a road rage incident and shots fired on Interstate 66, southbound near the 180 mile marker.

The victim was driving a semi-truck and was uninjured in the incident. The victim was advised by dispatchers to stop at a safe location. Dispatchers also determined the suspect vehicle to be a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

While police were looking for the Tahoe, dispatchers received a call about another road rage incident. The driver of the Tahoe, later identified as Kevin Perfetti, 53, of Lowell, IN, was advised by dispatchers to stop at a safe location. Police located the vehicle, which matched the description of the Chevrolet Tahoe from the original road rage incident.

Police discovered several firearms while investigating the Tahoe. Police revealed that Perfetti was involved in the original road rage incident with the semi-truck and fired at least one shot from the Tahoe. Perfetti was taken into custody and transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Perfetti faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm, intimidation with a firearm, and pointing a firearm.