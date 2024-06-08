Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Male dead, 2 females injured in attempted murder-suicide on Indy’s west sid

Illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. IMPD says a male died and two females were injured in an attempted murder-suicide in a west side neighborhood early in the morning of June 8, 2024. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male died and two females were injured early Saturday morning in an attempted murder-suicide on Indianapolis’ west side.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Westbrook Avenue around 3:15 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

That’s in a neighborhood just south of Interstate 70 and Sam Jones Expressway on Indy’s west side.

Police reports show when officers arrived, they found the three people with gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD told News 8 that the two females were taken to a hospital in “serious, but stable” condition. They also say that the male shot the two other victims before committing suicide.

Investigators didn’t provide information on what led up to the shooting.

Mental health resources

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website:

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Purdue board OKs $187M building,...
Education /
BJ’s Wholesale Club bringing Carmel...
Local News /
5-year-old girl’s body pulled from...
Indiana News /
Indiana Grown: Strahl Family Farms
Local News /
Male fatally shot during incident...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indy DPW seeking feedback on...
Local News /
Cloudy Saturday with a chance...
News /
Parents, teachers concerned about high...
Education /