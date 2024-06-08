Male dead, 2 females injured in attempted murder-suicide on Indy’s west sid
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male died and two females were injured early Saturday morning in an attempted murder-suicide on Indianapolis’ west side.
Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Westbrook Avenue around 3:15 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
That’s in a neighborhood just south of Interstate 70 and Sam Jones Expressway on Indy’s west side.
Police reports show when officers arrived, they found the three people with gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD told News 8 that the two females were taken to a hospital in “serious, but stable” condition. They also say that the male shot the two other victims before committing suicide.
Investigators didn’t provide information on what led up to the shooting.
Mental health resources
- Be Well Indiana
- Indiana Suicide Prevention
- Indiana Department of Child Services’ Children’s Mental Health Initiative
- National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988 or 800-273-8255
- More resources
Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website:
- Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 24-hour hotline available at 800-332-7385
- Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking
- The Julian Center
- Indiana Child Abuse Hotline: 800-800-5556
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673