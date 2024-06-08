Male dead, 2 females injured in attempted murder-suicide on Indy’s west sid

Illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. IMPD says a male died and two females were injured in an attempted murder-suicide in a west side neighborhood early in the morning of June 8, 2024. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male died and two females were injured early Saturday morning in an attempted murder-suicide on Indianapolis’ west side.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Westbrook Avenue around 3:15 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

That’s in a neighborhood just south of Interstate 70 and Sam Jones Expressway on Indy’s west side.

Police reports show when officers arrived, they found the three people with gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD told News 8 that the two females were taken to a hospital in “serious, but stable” condition. They also say that the male shot the two other victims before committing suicide.

Investigators didn’t provide information on what led up to the shooting.

Mental health resources

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: