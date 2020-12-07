Man, 19, charged with murder in shooting death of girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brenen Mosley, 19, has been charged with murder and criminal confinement in the November fatal shooting of Autumn Garay.

On Nov. 29, officers responded to Mosely’s apartment on East Westfield Boulevard.

After arriving on scene, Mosely, who was bleeding from his head, told officers he accidentally shot Garay and then shot himself. He then went on to tell officers that instead of calling 911 he called a family member who told him to call 911 for emergency help.

Once inside the apartment, Garay’s body was found in the front room with a gunshot wound, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office, according to a probable cause affidavit, say Mosely gave differing versions of the fatal event. While talking with investigators, Mosely is alleged to have said that following a disagreement between Garay and himself, he grabbed a gun and kept her from leaving the apartment. Then it’s believed that Mosely shot Garay and then himself.