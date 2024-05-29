Man arrested for doing burn-outs at storage facility parking lot; leads IMPD on chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested after police say he was performing burn-outs at a storage facility parking lot on the south side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were conducting proactive patrols in the 2700 block of Madison Avenue around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 24, when officers say they witnessed a black Dodge Charger performing burn-outs and speeding in a storage facility parking lot.

IMPD used a drone to capture footage of the Charger “spinning” in the parking lot near a group of people. Spinning was described by police as a car driving in circles at high speed, performing stunts in and out of the vehicle.

Officers say they witnessed a passenger hanging out the window of the Charger as it was spinning through the parking lot near a group of people watching.

According to a social media post, additional officers responded and witnessed the Charger exit the parking lot, driving south on Madison Avenue at dangerously high speed. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Charger, but the driver, identified as 24-year-old Reginold Winfield, refused to stop, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

Police say Winfield fled twice over the postal speed limit and attempted to trick officers by turning off all lights inside his vehicle. With the help of the Indiana State Police helicopter, officers were able to keep an eye on the Charger.

The Charger’s rear tire went flat at some point during the chase but Winfield continued driving on just the rim. Eventually, Winfield slid into a grassy median near the 2300 block of Keystone Avenue and could not drive the disabled car any further.

Winfield and a female passenger were taken into custody without incident.

IMPD said in the post, Winfield’s driving privileges were suspected with a prior conviction, making it illegal for him to operate a motor vehicle. Officers located two firearms and a small amount of marijuana inside the Charger.

Winfield was arrested for criminal recklessness, resisting law Enforcement, and numerous traffic-related offenses. The female passenger was released at the scene.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.