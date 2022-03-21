Crime Watch 8

Man arrested in connection to death of dog found locked in bathroom

Police found an injured dog on March 15, 2022, at an abandoned business at the corner of West Vermont Street and North Lynhurst Drive. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested and jailed in connection to a dog that died days after being found burned and locked in a bathroom, according to jail records and Indianapolis police.

Dustin Lee Mitchell, 34, was jailed on two counts of cruelty to an animal and was scheduled for a court hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, jail records say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department would only say Mitchell was in custody on Monday afternoon. The Marion County Clerk’s Office and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond Monday to emails from News 8 seeking court documents on the case.

On Saturday, IMPD released photos of the dog, which was found Tuesday in the bathroom of an abandoned business at 359 N. Lynhurst Drive. That’s on the southwest corner of the intersection with West Vermont Street on the west side. The building has been a gas station and a car-detailing shop, according to old street-view photos of the lot.

“Officers learned the dog had been burned over a large percentage of its body,” said the Facebook post that IMPD made Saturday afternoon.

The dog was described as “a brown bridle pit bull with spots.” Photos shared by IMPD were timestamped around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 317-327-1270.