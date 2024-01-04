Man charged with robbery of gas station at 96th, Allisonville Road

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old Indianapolis man in connection to a morning gas station robbery.

Fishers Police Department officers at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday were called to a robbery at the Circle K gas station at 9611 Allisonville Road. That’s just north of East 96th Street on the Hamilton County city’s southwest side.

Online jail records showed Michael Craig Schupay on Wednesday night remained in the Hamilton County jail in Noblesville on charges of theft and robbery.

A news release from the department said, “The accused threatened to shoot the employee if he was not given the money and implied he had a weapon in his waistband.”

The employee, who was not named in the release, was not injured.

Schupay left with an undisclosed amount of money.

A device that reads license-plate numbers and found Schupay had fled to the Shelbyville area. He and the vehicle he used in the robbery were found at the Horseshoe Indianapolis casino, located off I-74 near the town of Fairland. Representatives of the Indiana Gaming Commission and the Shelbyville Police Department took Schupay into custody until Fishers police arrived.

“Upon interviewing Schupay he admitted to the robbery,” the news release said. “A search of Schupay’s vehicle located U.S. currency consistent with that stolen from the Circle K and items of clothing consistent with that worn by the accused during the robbery.”

Online court records on Wednesday night did not show a case filed for Schupay in regard to the robbery.