IMPD: Man dies in shooting on near southeast side

Scene of the incident near the 2700 block of Barrington Avenue on the city's near southeast side. (WISH Photo/Zach George)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting on the city’s near southeast side Sunday night, Indianapolis police said.

Around 10:56 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 2700 block of Barrington Avenue. That’s a residential area east of South Keystone Avenue and directly north of Stanley Strader Park.

When officers arrived at the location, they found an adult male with gunshot wound injuries. The man was transported in critical condition to a local hospital but did not survive.

Investigators did not immediately release the victim’s identity or any suspect information.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.

