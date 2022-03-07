Crime Watch 8

Man dies after 2 days after gunfire between drivers on Shadeland Avenue

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just after 5:30 p.m. March 4, 2022, at East 33rd Street and North Shadeland Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday after he was shot late Friday afternoon during an exchange of gunfire between two motorists, police said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the man.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just after 5:30 p.m. Friday at East 33rd Street and North Shadeland Avenue. That’s on the city’s east side.

At a gas station and convenience store near the crime scene on Friday night, police said gunshots were exchanged between two people as they drove on Shadeland Avenue. The man shot was driving a car and last control, with the vehicle coming to a stop next to a building. The other person drove away from the scene.

With the man’s death, the case was turned over to homicide detectives. Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act. IMPD has not released any information on a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Jesus Soria at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at jesus.soria@indy.gov.