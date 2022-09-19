Crime Watch 8

Man dies after found with gunshot wounds near downtown apartment building

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to an incomplete 911 call and a gunshot scene about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022, in the 1220 block of North Illinois Street. A person was found dead with gunshot wounds. (WISH Photo/Kyla Russell)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with gunshot wounds was found dead Monday afternoon near a downtown apartment building, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to an incomplete 911 call and a gunshot scene about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1220 block of North Illinois Street. That’s near the intersection of 12th and Illinois streets.

Officers found a person with gunshot wounds who was dead in an alley behind the Stonegate Apartments.

Police did not have any information on what may have led to the shooting, and were asking any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Chris Edwards at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at christopher.edwards@indy.gov. People can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.