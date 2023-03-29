Man dies after shooting at home on east side

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot about 6:10 p.m. March 28, 2023, at Orion Avenue and South Bancroft Street. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a shooting Tuesday night at a home on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot about 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at Orion Avenue and South Bancroft Street. That’s in a residential area northwest of South Brookfield Road and Emerson Avenue.

IMPD initially said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release his identity after informing next-of-kin.

A person of interest, a man, was taken into custody from inside the home. A special weapons and tactics unit and negotiators helped to deescalate the incident and got a woman and the person of interest outside the home safely.

Witnesses were cooperating with officers, said Lt. Shane Foley with the IMPD public affairs division.