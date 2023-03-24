Man dies after shooting on South Meridian Street

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to reports of an incomplete 911 call and a person shot just after 3:05 p.m. March 24, 2023, in the 3400 block of South Meridian Street. (WISH PHoto)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a Friday afternoon shooting on South Meridian Street on the south side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to reports of an incomplete 911 call and a person shot just after 3:05 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of South Meridian Street. That’s just west of Sumner Avenue and the St. Roch Catholic School.

News 8 captured images of police tape surrounding a home.

At 4:45 p.m., News 8 observed that South Meridian Street was closed in the area.

IMPD initially said the man shot was in critical condition, but later indicated the man had died. Police found him shot outside a home. Police have not shared the man’s identity.

Detectives have detained a person of interest, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. He could not confirm if the shooting happened at the home. Foley did not share any information on what may have led up to the shooting.

Police asked anyone with video footage taken during the time of the shooting to contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475.