Crime Watch 8

Man dies after walking into hospital with gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Thursday after walking into an Indianapolis hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the man arrived at Eskenazi Hospital just before 2 a.m.

Officers learned that the shooting likely occurred near the Broad Ripple area, but were unable to locate a crime scene.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe that this incident is related to a fight that happened just after 1 a.m. at the Lava Lounge located in the 6300 block of Guilford Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.