Man dies from injuries suffered in Indianapolis as infant in 1988

by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 34-year-old man died Saturday from injuries suffered on the west side as a 2-month-old in 1988, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

On Jan. 6, 1988, officers were sent to the 500 block of South Vine Street on a report of injuries to infant Patrick Mitchell. That is between West Washington and Bertha streets.

John Coleman, who was 22 at the time, was arrested in connection with the incident and convicted of battery resulting in seriously bodily injury.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Mitchell’s death Saturday a homicide.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Coleman cannot be charged with murder due to the prohibition of double jeopardy.

