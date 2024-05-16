What disparities face Black and Hispanic graduates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the school year comes to a close, college campuses across Indiana have been buzzing with anticipation as students got ready to step into the next phase of their lives.

For many, this means navigating the transition from academics to the workforce.

However, recent analysis has shed light on significant disparities in job prospects among Black and Hispanic college graduates in the state.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 on Wednesday for a conversation, diving into the complexities of the issue. He highlighted not only the graduation rates of minority students but also the ripple effects the disparities create within Indiana’s talent ecosystem.

As Indiana celebrates its graduating class of 2024, the spotlight on disparities among Black and Hispanic college graduates is a reminder of the ongoing work needed to create a more inclusive future for all Hoosiers.