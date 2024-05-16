500 Festival princesses visit kids at Riley hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Princesses for the 500 Festival on Wednesday visited kids and families at Riley Hospital for Children.

Patients and families could visit and take pictures with the princesses. They also participated in race-themed activities and games. The event also featured an Indianapolis 500 race car.

Organizers say these kinds of events really help kids heal. Meg Sanders, the child life special events coordinator for Riley, said, “We plan these special events to give these kids that reason of, ‘I’m going to try. I want to get out of my room. I want to attend this party,’ and see if we can help them meet their health care goals so that we can get them home.”

Organizers say drivers couldn’t make the event because of rain delays at the track, but some visited with kids earlier in the day.

This story was from a script aired on WISH-TV.