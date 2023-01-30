Crime Watch 8

Man dies in shooting at home in rural Grant County

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A Texas man died in a shooting in rural Grant County on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon.

Benito D. Lugo, 24, of Hidalgo, Texas, died from a single gunshot wound, the Grant County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon.

Deputies and a Fairmount Police Department officer were called just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 7200 block of South 200 West. That’s about 2 miles northeast of Fairmount off State Road 37.

Investigators say five people plus Lugo were in the home when the shooting happened.

Police arrested Jose Santos Cruz, 39, on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was being held on $30,000 cash bond in the Grant County jail in Marion, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. An initial hearing on the criminal recklessness charge and a charge of intimidation was set for Wednesday in Grant Circuit Court.

The release did not say if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Detective Brad Moore of the sheriff’s office at 765-662-9864, extension 4112, or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

Fairmount is about a 80-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.