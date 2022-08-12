Crime Watch 8

Man found dead with gunshot wounds at intersection near city park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being found shot Friday afternoon at an intersection next to a park on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person down and unconscious shortly before 4:10 p.m. Friday at East 36th Street and North Hawthorne Lane. That’s next to Wes Montgomery Park.

Officers arrived to find the man dead with gunshot wounds.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name and cause of death once his family has been notified.

No additional information was immediately available about a suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Lottie Patrick at homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at lottie.patrick@indy.gov.