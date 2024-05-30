Man found shot dead in his home near Haugh Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead inside his home, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is calling it a homicide.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to a death investigation in the 400 block of Haugh Street. That is a residential area on the city’s near west side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an unresponsive adult male in a residence. Medical services arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. After further investigation, officers found that the man had sustained gunshot wound injuries.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death, and will release the name of the victim after his family has been notified.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Detective Douglas Swails at 317-327-3475 or by email at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.