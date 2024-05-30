Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man found shot dead in his home near Haugh Street

(WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead inside his home, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is calling it a homicide.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to a death investigation in the 400 block of Haugh Street. That is a residential area on the city’s near west side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an unresponsive adult male in a residence. Medical services arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. After further investigation, officers found that the man had sustained gunshot wound injuries.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death, and will release the name of the victim after his family has been notified.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Detective Douglas Swails at 317-327-3475 or by email at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Jury reaches verdict in Donald...
Political News /
Most of Wall Street rises,...
Business /
Super Bowl-winning QB among developers...
Business /
Muralist highlights sports icons in...
Local News /
Chicago woman killed in Jasper...
Indiana News /
146th, Allisonville Road intersection set...
Local News /
Health Spotlight | Red flags...
Health Spotlight /
Former ISU student charged with...
Crime Watch 8 /