Man found shot dead on near-southwest side; IMPD says avoid area

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 6:20 p.m. April 1, 2024, in the 1300 block of Kappes Street. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Monday night has died, and Indianapolis police were telling people to avoid a residential area on the near-southwest side due to the active investigation.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Kappes Street. That’s a residential area south of West Morris Street between South Belmont Avenue and South Harding Street.

News media personnel were asked to gather a few blocks away because the scene was not safe, IMPD said in a notification issued at 7:05 p.m.

About 7:30 p.m., police on the X platform told residents to avoid the area “due to an active investigation.” Officer William Young, an IMPD spokesman, said that status was not expected to change soon.

No additional information was immediately available from police.

Images from the scene showed Indiana State Police had responded to the shooting as well as a BearCat tactical vehicle.

This story was corrected to show the residential area is on the near-southwest side.