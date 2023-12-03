Man found shot, killed in vehicle on I-65 near West Street/MLK exit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound Sunday afternoon.

At 1:47 p.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police dispatchers received a 911 call about a man possibly slumped over the steeling wheel in a stopped vehicle at the top of the ramp from I-65 northbound to southbound Martin Luther King Boulevard. Troopers arrived to the scene at 1:52 and found a man in the driver’s seat of a grey Nissan van who was unresponsive.

The unresponsive man had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical services shortly after being found.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police responded to the scene to start an investigation. The dead man was identified as Luis Martinez, 52, of Noblesville, Indiana. Investigators found what appeared to be bullet holes on the passenger side of the Nissan.

Detectives are seeking anyone who may have been driving in the area at 1:45 p.m. and may have a vehicle equipped with cameras to please contact Indiana State Police.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).