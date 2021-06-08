Crime Watch 8

Man gets 40 years in 2020 home invasion, attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man was sentenced to 40 years for a 2020 home invasion on the city’s north side.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Dominique Carlisle’s sentence comes after he was found guilty of attempted murder, burglary, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and auto theft.

In February 2020, officers were called to an apartment complex where a man was being treated for a cut to his neck.

The victim told police he and Carlisle were “planning to hang out.” However, when Carlisle arrived at the victim’s apartment, Carlisle assaulted him, tied his hands behind his back and cut his throat. The prosecutor’s office also said Carlisle stole items from the victim and then proceeded to steal the victim’s car.

On the day following the assault, officers found the victim’s vehicle in the 2800 block of North Meridian Street. Carlisle was eventually taken into custody in March 2020.