Man gets 90 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children drugged with meth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Crawfordsville man will spend 90 years in federal prison as part of a plea deal on 10 counts of sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of children, a federal court judge ruled last month.

Stan Eugene Hayes Jr., 40, was sentenced in federal court in Indianapolis.

On Oct. 31, 2022, authorities in Montgomery County visited Hayes at home as part of his probation for a prior felony, said a news release issued Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis. “Officers found methamphetamine and printed sexual images of children in plain sight. Investigators later discovered that the defendant hid cameras in bathrooms and bedrooms in two different residences belonging to his friends,” the release said.

Electronic devices in the home had more than 1,600 files of children, in some instances as part of sexually explicit conduct with Hayes, the release says.

“The sexual abuse of these children took place in Tennessee in the early 2000’s. Investigators learned that the defendant gave these two victims methamphetamine,” the release said.

One child became addicted to the drug, authorities say. Hayes kept in touch with some the Tennessee children via social media over a decade after he sexually abused them.

Also found in the home were about 350,000 images and videos of other child sexual abuse material that Hayes downloaded and traded online.

In addition to prison time, Judge James Patrick Hanlon ordered the payment of restitution totaling $103,000 to 19 children in the case. The judge also ruled that if Hayes ever leaves a federal prison near his family in Arizona, he will be put on probation for the rest of his life. The judge also said Jan. 29 that the 90-year sentence will be served consecutively to any sentence imposed against Hayes in Texas, although the news release nor the judge’s order provided any details.

The jail booking photo of Hayes was not immediately available from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night. Montgomery County, with its county seat of Crawfordsville, is located about a 50-minute drive northwest of Indianapolis.

Resources for people who have experienced child sexual exploitation are available on the U.S. Department of Justice website.