Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side

A line of yellow crime scene tape at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police says its department is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday evening leaving a man in critical condition.

At 6:55 p.m. Saturday, IMPD responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of East Michigan Street. When police arrived they located a person with gunshot wounds near Michigan and N. Rural Street and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to police, they were able to render aid before paramedics arrived to the scene.

Police believe the shooting was not connected to the Rural Inn, but are still investigating. There are no possible suspects at this time.

Police ask if anyone has information about this incident to contact IMPD at 317-327-3811.

