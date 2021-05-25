Crime Watch 8

Man kicked out bar returns and fires shots; woman injured

(Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a man who fired shots into a bar after being kicked out.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana says a man was kicked out of El Parral Mexican Bar at 3830 Georgetown Road on Feb. 21. Around 2:45, he returned and began firing shots into the ground and toward the front door.

Investigators say a woman inside the bar was struck by one of the shots.

If you recognize the man, please contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Your tips remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash reward if a felony arrest is made.

