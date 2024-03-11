Man sentenced to 87 years for attempted murder of police officer

Mylik Hill, found guilty of attempting to murder an Indianapolis police officer in February 2022, speaks in court during his jury trial on Feb. 13, 2024, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo from Pool Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man found guilty of shooting and injuring an Indianapolis police officer in 2022 was sentenced on Monday to 87 years in prison.

Mylik Hill was accused of shooting Officer Tommy Mangan in the neck during the late-night hours of Feb. 27, 2022, near an alley on Woodlawn Avenue in the Fountain Square area. He was later apprehended with cooperation from residents in a backyard in the 900 block of Dawson Street.

Friends, family, fellow officers, and Mangan took the stand to offer how the shooting has impacted them.

Mangan was shot in the throat. He was undergoing field training at the time of the shooting. He still struggles to talk, breath, and eat. His wife, Emory Mangan, said doctors are unsure if he’ll ever fully recover.

Emory Mangan said Monday during the sentencing hearing, “My heart broke every morning I woke up and saw Tommy’s broken body beside me, the rattling sound of him breathing through a narrow tracheostomy tube. My heart breaks every time he chokes while simply trying to swallow. My heart breaks when my 25-year old husband in the prime of his life could not even walk upstairs without struggling to breathe. My heart breaks when tears of frustration well up in his eyes because people cannot hear or understand his new voice, and my heart breaks that my dear husband, the man who wanted nothing more than to serve as a police officer, barely got a chance before it was ripped away so violently by Mylik Hill.”

A jury convicted Hill, 33, on Feb. 15 for the attempted murder of the police officer.

According to online court records, Hill was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder; six counts of resisting law enforcement; and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. His trial lasted three days.

During the trial, Hill represented himself. After found guilty the night of Feb. 15, Hill waived his right to represent himself for the hearing to consider a sentence enhancement, online court records show.

Statement