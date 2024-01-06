Man who used 3-D printer to make, sell guns sentenced to 2 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Franklin man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to making a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.

Alexander Clark, 28, also pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of a machine gun, said a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis.

According to court documents, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives began an investigation in May 2022. During the investigation, investigators say they found Clark was making “ghost guns” using a 3-D printer and selling the privately-made firearms, including machine guns.

On May 27, 2022, officers said they purchased two firearms from Clark. According to court documents, an officer told Clark he was a felon and had a domestic battery conviction, but Clark still followed through with the transaction of the firearms.

Investigators say a search warrant was served at Clark’s home on Aug. 22, 2022. During their search, they say they found 30 firearms including several 3-D printed firearms, fully automatic AR-15 rifles, and Glock switches, which are used to turn firearms into machine guns. Clark was later arrested that day.

Investigators say Clark did not have a federal firearms license to sell firearms, and has not registered the weapons in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, which is required for the type of firearms they found.

In the release, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers called machine-gun conversion devices “an urgent public safety challenge” because the converted firearms can fire 31 rounds in two seconds.

“Criminals like this defendant exploit modern technology to illegally manufacture deadly weapons and illegally arm others, including felons and juveniles,” Myers said in the release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt sentenced Clark. The judge also ordered that Clark be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Clark.

News 8’s Divine Triplett contributed to this report. Images below are from the U.S. Department of Justice.