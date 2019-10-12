Man, woman dead after shots fired in Monticello home

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a Monticello home Friday night.

The Monticello Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of O’Connor Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Friday on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a man and a woman dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police believe there is no further threat to the community.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.