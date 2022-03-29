Crime Watch 8

Man, woman shot in vehicle at apartments; 2 small children unharmed

A double shooting happened just before 7 p.m. March 28, 2022, on Riley Place at the Rowney Terrace Apartments in Indianapolis, police say. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting Monday night on Indianapolis’ east side sent two people to the hospital, police say.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Monday on Riley Place at the Rowney Terrace Apartments. That southwest of the intersection of Prospect Street and Emerson Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition; the other was stable.

Two small children were also in the vehicle, and they were not hurt.

Police believe the man and woman knew the suspect.

No other information has been released.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis woman dies in crash on I-65 near Seymour

Local /

Did police go too far in questioning Kegan Kline? Indy attorneys think maybe

I-Team 8 /

Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores

Business /

Biden’s $26 billion proposal for NASA paves path for 1st human exploration on Mars

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.