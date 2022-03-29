Crime Watch 8

Man, woman shot in vehicle at apartments; 2 small children unharmed

A double shooting happened just before 7 p.m. March 28, 2022, on Riley Place at the Rowney Terrace Apartments in Indianapolis, police say. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting Monday night on Indianapolis’ east side sent two people to the hospital, police say.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Monday on Riley Place at the Rowney Terrace Apartments. That southwest of the intersection of Prospect Street and Emerson Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition; the other was stable.

Two small children were also in the vehicle, and they were not hurt.

Police believe the man and woman knew the suspect.

No other information has been released.