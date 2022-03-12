Crime Watch 8

Man, woman shot inside car at Lawrence apartment complex

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot inside a car in Lawrence.

The shooting happened at around 10:20 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex on Queensmead Place, according to the Lawrence Police Department. That’s right off of North Franklin Road, just north of East 46th Street.

Police believe the man and woman were sitting in a car outside an apartment building when someone inside an apartment shot at the car and hit both people.

The man and woman then drove to a house on Harrison Drive, where they were found by police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police are still investigating and have not released any information about possible suspects.