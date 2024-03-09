Marion man arrested for human sex trafficking

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Marion man on Wednesday was arrested for human sex trafficking by deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in 2023 after complaints and concerns regarding the victim’s welfare, and interactions with deputies and officers with the Marion Police Department. Investigators spoke with other law enforcement agencies in several states where the victim had law enforcement contact in the past. As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested Gilbert Edward Drinkall, 60, of Marion, for promotion of sexual human trafficking, conspiracy to commit human trafficking, and intimidation.

According to deputies, this crime is still under investigation.

The victim is an adult female and a natural-born citizen of the United States. She first met Drinkall online, then met him in person in Kentucky, and Drinkall later brought her from Kansas to Indiana, where she stayed at his residence.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this crime contact Lieutenant Matthew Ogden of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 765-662-9864 or contact Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8847 to stay anonymous.