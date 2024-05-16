Clinic fits kids in their car seats; find where to get yours checked

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the 27th year, multiple organizations had a car-seat checkup to assure parents and caregivers travel safely with their kids.

Safety technicians on Wednesday inspected car seats at a one-day clinic off 28th Street at the Ivy Tech Community College campus.

They made sure car seats were installed correctly, and made me sure each child had the proper fit.

Organizers say the proper car-seat size and installation can reduce the chance of injury by about 70%. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1-12 in the United States. The misuse of car seats is among the factors in the fatalities

The clinic was a collaboration with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine’s Automotive Safety Program, juvenile products’ maker Dorel Juvenile, and Safe Kids Indiana.

Places across Indiana offer child safety seat inspections. A list of free inspection sites is available online.