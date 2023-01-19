Crime Watch 8

Mom found in Indianapolis after Amber Alert indicted on kidnapping counts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WISH) — A woman found in Indianapolis after a December Amber Alert for 5-month-old twins was charged Thursday with two counts of kidnapping a minor in federal court in Ohio.

Federal authorities say Nalah T. Jackson, 24, of Columbus, Ohio, remains in custody in Indiana. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Jackson on Dec. 22 after several tips indicated she was in the area, said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant during a news conference that same day.

The federal charges will supersede those filed in Indianapolis, said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker in a statement about the indictment.

According to the federal court indictment, from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, Jackson kidnapped two minor children in Columbus, Ohio, and traveled by interstate with one of them. IMPD officers found that twin in the back seat of a car that had been sitting outside an Indianapolis pizzeria for at least two days.