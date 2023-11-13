Monroe County deputies seek suspect in shooting of neighbor

STINESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 64-year-old man believed to have been involved in the shooting of a neighbor in the Monroe County town of Stinesville.

The shooting injured a male, who was not identified in a news release issued Monday afternoon from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The male’s condition was not given.

The time, day and specific location of the shooting was not given in the news release.

Police first learned of the shooting from the IU Health Bloomington Police Department, where the injured male arrived with a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

Bret Sherrow is believed to be armed and dangerous. He was described at 5 feet 10 inches and 200 pounds.

The news release said, “The suspect, a neighbor known to the victim, came onto the victim’s property, and the victim saw the suspect pull a gun out and then place it in his pocket. The victim reported the suspect started shoving him, so he retrieved pepper spray from his pocket, and tried to spray the suspect but it didn’t work. The victim then saw the suspect fumbling for the gun, so he took off running. He heard one gunshot, which struck him in the buttocks area.”

The town of Stinesville has about 200 residents. It’s about 10 miles northwest of Bloomington, and about a 65-minute drive southwest of Indianapolis.

Anyone who encountered Sherrow was asked not to approach him but contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Central Dispatch at (812) 349-2781.