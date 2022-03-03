Crime Watch 8

Multiple agencies raid spas, homes for ‘criminal activity’

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple law enforcement agencies served search warrants on spas and residences in Hamilton and Marion counties Thursday morning.

The Noblesville Police Department said the search warrants were served due to “alleged criminal activity” but did not say what crimes allegedly occured.

Noblesville police said the investigation has been ongoing for 15 months. No arrests have been made.

Four spas in Hamilton County were searched:

Lucky Foot Spa, 17867 Cumberland Road in Noblesville

Longevity Body & Foot Spa, 175 Sheridan Road in Noblesville

Classic Spa, 1128 South Street in Noblesville

Comfort Spa, 14093 Mundy Drive in Fishers

Police said the residences searched were in Noblesville, Fishers, Westfield and Indianapolis.

Assisting in the investigation were the Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Revenue, Indiana State Police, Fishers Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Westfield Police Department, Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Prevail, Inc. and the Noblesville Planning Department (code enforcement).