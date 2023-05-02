Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

One critically injured in shooting near east side restaurants

(WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was in critical condition after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday evening.

At around 9:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Washington Street and South Shortridge Road on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, investigators discovered a person with a gunshot wound.

Police were on scene working in a driveway and parking area located between a McDonald’s, an Applebee’s, and a Storage of America. No other information was immediately available as of Monday night.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis 500-themed light show returns to Monument Circle
Entertainment /
Karlie Kloss, Serena Williams debut pregnancies on Met Gala red carpet
Entertainment /
Person dead after one-car crash on near north side
Local News /
Zionsville advances plans to buy former golf course, create nature preserve
Local News /