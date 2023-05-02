One critically injured in shooting near east side restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was in critical condition after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday evening.

At around 9:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Washington Street and South Shortridge Road on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, investigators discovered a person with a gunshot wound.

Police were on scene working in a driveway and parking area located between a McDonald’s, an Applebee’s, and a Storage of America. No other information was immediately available as of Monday night.