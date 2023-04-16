One dead, several injured in shootings across Indianapolis Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say one is dead and four others are injured after several shootings across Indianapolis Saturday night.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday morning.

Police responded to a walk-in person shot at Community Hospital East in the 1500 block of North Ritter Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. The person was reported to be in stable condition.

Before that, officers responded to a person shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Franklin Road and East 38th Street. Officers located a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds who officers pronounced dead on the scene.

From 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 1:33 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to three walk-in persons shot at various hospitals across the city.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a walk-in person shot at Community North Hospital in the 7100 block of Clearvista Drive. This person’s condition is unknown.

Just after midnight Saturday, IU Methodist Hospital informed police of a walk-in person shot. That person was reported to be in stable condition.

At 1:33 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a person shot walking into Eskenazi Hospital, and that person was also reported to be in stable condition.

Police have not identified the person killed at North Franklin Road and East 38th Street, nor identified any suspects involved. Investigators are working to locate crime scenes for the walk-in shootings.

No further information has been provided at this time.