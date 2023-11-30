Overnight shooting leaves 1 dead on Indy’s west side

One man died late Wednesday after a shooting in a west side apartment where two young children were present, Indianapolis police said. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A late-night shooting at an apartment complex on Indy’s west side left a man dead, according to Indianapolis police.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Wilkins Street, just off Washington Street near I-465.

The man died before he could be taken to a hospital.

There were two infants inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, officers at the scene told News 8.

IMPD says there was a witness to the shooting, but the person is not cooperating with investigators.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.