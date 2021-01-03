Person dead after shooting on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 5:40 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Coil Street — that’s east of Michigan Road and north of West 64th Street — on a report of a person shot.

A person found shot at that location died, police said by email.

No additional information about the age, gender or identity of the victim, the circumstances of the shooting or a potential suspect was immediately released.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.