Person dead after shooting on city’s north side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 5:40 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Coil Street — that’s east of Michigan Road and north of West 64th Street — on a report of a person shot.

A person found shot at that location died, police said by email.

No additional information about the age, gender or identity of the victim, the circumstances of the shooting or a potential suspect was immediately released.

