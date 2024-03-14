Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person dies after shooting on Indy’s near southeast side

A police car with lights and sirens on sits behind a line of yellow crime scene tape in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died from his injuries following an overnight shooting Thursday on the city’s near southeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to Methodist Hospital, 1701 N. Sentae Ave., on a report of a walk-in person shot just after 2:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and located a person with injuries consisting of gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Police say the incident was reported to have occurred near the 1400 block of Prospect Street, just east of the South Split in the Fountain Square neighborhood.

No further information was immediately provided.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Greenfield couple racing against time...
Local News /
Fires in Hoosier National Forest...
Local News /
Indiana police arrest 19-year-old after...
Crime Watch 8 /
Police arrest southern Indiana man...
Indiana News /
Study: Political rage on social...
National News /
Sen. Bernie Sanders to introduce...
Political News /
Franklin prepares for total solar...
Local News /
Mike Epps comedy show disrupted...
Entertainment /