Person dies after shooting on Indy’s near southeast side

A police car with lights and sirens on sits behind a line of yellow crime scene tape in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died from his injuries following an overnight shooting Thursday on the city’s near southeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to Methodist Hospital, 1701 N. Sentae Ave., on a report of a walk-in person shot just after 2:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and located a person with injuries consisting of gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Police say the incident was reported to have occurred near the 1400 block of Prospect Street, just east of the South Split in the Fountain Square neighborhood.

No further information was immediately provided.