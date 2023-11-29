Person shot in head at Beech Grove KFC; former store employee arrested

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was in serious condition after being shot in the head at a Beech Grove fast-food restaurant by a former restaurant employee.

The Beech Grove Police Department says the shooting happened around 7:53 p.m. Tuesday at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at 4053 S. Emerson Ave.

Beech Grove officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Eskenazi in serious condition.

Investigators learned that the suspect, 24-year-old Roberto Petties, was known to employees at the restaurant. Petties had been fired from the KFC earlier on Tuesday

He was arrested at his home without incident.

Police did not say if the man who was shot was an employee of the KFC or not.

Petties faces a preliminary charge of felony aggravated battery. A court hearing has not been set yet.