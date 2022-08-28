Crime Watch 8

Person stable after shooting at apartments on southwest side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block Edinborough Lane. That’s at the Hidden Oak Estates Apartments southwest of the interchange for I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway.

The person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Aggravated assault detectives were responding.

There is no further information at this time.

This version of the story corrects the spelling of the name of the street.

