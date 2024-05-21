Police: Pike Twp. teacher charged with neglect, let students fight during recess

Illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. A teacher at a Pike Township elementary school faces neglect charges after she allowed two students to fight and refused to intervene. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teacher at a Pike Township elementary school faces neglect charges after she allowed two students to fight and refused to intervene.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8 on Tuesday says Pike Township Police Department officers were called to Guion Creek Elementary School on February 28 on a report of a fight.

Investigators learned that on the day before, two boys engaged in a physical fight during recess. Court documents say during the fight, one of the boys was picked up and slammed on the ground by the other, receiving a large lump on the back of his head.

The fight was not reported to school administrators until the injured boy’s father alerted them of the incident.

The next day, administrators, district police officers, and investigators with the Department of Child Services reviewed security camera footage of the fight.

A teacher, identified as Reshanda Allen, had been on duty at the playground when the fight broke out.

The affidavit says that Allen told the boys “if they are going to fight, then fight,” and stood by and watched.

Allen did not stop the fight and failed to alert administrators or the students’ parents.

Court records show Allen faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and neglect of a dependant by placing the dependent in a dangerous situation.

Allen was still listed as a teacher at Guion Creek Elementary School as of Tuesday.

News 8 has reached out to the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township for more information.

