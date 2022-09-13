Crime Watch 8

Plainfield police seek Indianapolis man for murders at Plainfield hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man remained at large Tuesday on arrest warrants for murder and attempted murder in connection with the Saturday night shooting at a hotel on U.S. 40, Plainfield Police Department said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela, 34, and Alfredo Garcia, 52, both of Texas, died in the shooting while two other men, who police are not identifying, remained hospitalized.

Dalonny Dion Rodgers, 28, of Indianapolis, has had warrant issued for two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the Plainfield Police Department anonymously through the department’s Crime Tip Line at 317-754-5200 or call Crime Stopper of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

A case for Rodgers did not appear Tuesday afternoon in online court records.

In December 2014, Rodgers was charged for murder, aggravated battery, reckless homicide and carrying a license without a handgun with a prior conviction in Marion County. A little over a year later, the murder and aggravated battery charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He violated his probation in 2018. A warrant was issued for his arrest in January 2022 after another probation violation notice was filed.

The Plainfield Police Department was called to the shooting at about 9:25 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of White House Suites, 2688 E. Main St. That’s west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Lt. Gary Tanner of the department said on Saturday night that one person died in the parking lot of the extended-stay motel. Two other victims were sent to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, but one of them died on the way to the hospital. The person at Eskenazi was in critical condition. The fourth person who was shot was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their condition is unknown.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, but police believe it was an isolated incident.