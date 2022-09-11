Crime Watch 8

2 people die, 2 injured in shooting at Plainfield motel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died and two others were were injured in a shooting Saturday night at a hotel on U.S. 40, police say.

News 8 first learned of the shooting about 9:55 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of White House Suites, 2688 E. Main St. That’s west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Lt. Gary Tanner of the Plainfield Police Department said one person died in the parking lot. Police say two others were sent to a hospital nearby, and one of them died on the way to the hospital. The other person was taken to another hospital.

Additional information on the shooting was not immediately available.

(WISH Photo)