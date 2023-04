Police arrest 32 in Johnson County child solicitation sting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Johnson County authorities arrested 32 people in a child solicitation operation that ran from Tuesday through Thursday.

Members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, and the Edinburgh Police Department initiated the investigation.

The investigation was operated in the 300 block of East County Line Road, which is in a residential area just west of State Road 135.