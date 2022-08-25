Crime Watch 8

Police arrest man after standoff in neighborhood on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Thursday after a standoff where he fired shots at police from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a person in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive. That’s in the Valley Mills subdivision, which is southeast of the intersection of South High School Road and West Thompson Road.

Officer William Young with the IMPD public affairs division said about 6 p.m., “Those officers arrived and encountered an adult male outside of a residence who did possess a firearm. There were shots fired near or at officers, as what we believe preliminarily right now. Those officers quickly retreated, made sure those in the neighborhood were safe, got folks out of the area.”

The suspect, whose name has not been shared by police, fired shots from a second-story window. The shots hit at least one patrol car, IMPD said in a statement Friday.

IMPD says the suspect surrendered after negotiations with officers. He was taken into custody, checked out by Indianapolis EMS, and transported to the Adult Detention Center.

Detectives later got a search warrant for the home on Dollar Hide North Drive and found several firearms related to the investigation, according to IMPD.

No one was injured and no officers fired a weapon, IMPD says. Body-worn cameras were used by officers during the standoff.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide what charges should be filed in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Leslie Vanbuskirk by email or by calling IMPD at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.