Police: Female fatally shoots man at apartments on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 32-year-old man died in a homicide Thursday night at apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police and the coroner’s office say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 10:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 4800 block of Lakeshore Place. That’s at Lakeshore Apartments off East 82nd Street just west of Allisonville Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a wounded man in the common area of an apartment building, where he died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the man as Derrick Curtis Perry II, and called the death a homicide.

Homicide detectives say a female detained at the scene was responsible for the fatal shooting and that she and the victim knew one another. The female, who authorities did not identified, was later released. The county prosecutor’s office will decide whether to file charges.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective James Hurt by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at James.Hurt@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.