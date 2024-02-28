Search
Police find toddler critically hurt in shooting at home

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 11:50 p.m. Feb. 27, 2024, to a report of a person shot at a home in the 3700 block of North Dearborn Street. (WISH Photo/Jeff Clayton)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A toddler boy was hurt in a shooting Tuesday night at a home off East 38th Street, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at a home in the 3700 block of North Dearborn Street. That’s in a residential neighborhood near retail businesses and apartments off 38th Street between Keystone Avenue and North Sherman Drive.

The toddler was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting was believed to be accidental, and police did not believe a danger existed in the area.

An IMPD spokesman at the shooting scene said the shooting was good opportunity to remind people to secure their weapons.

