Police find toddler critically hurt in shooting at home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A toddler boy was hurt in a shooting Tuesday night at a home off East 38th Street, Indianapolis police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at a home in the 3700 block of North Dearborn Street. That’s in a residential neighborhood near retail businesses and apartments off 38th Street between Keystone Avenue and North Sherman Drive.
The toddler was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The shooting was believed to be accidental, and police did not believe a danger existed in the area.
An IMPD spokesman at the shooting scene said the shooting was good opportunity to remind people to secure their weapons.
